Nod to rural road works worth Rs 766 cr after elections 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has given administrative sanction for the upgradation of rural roads in 1,378.54 kms, and two long-span bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 766.54 crore, after the conclusion of panchayat elections on February 21.Order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Monday.

The construction cost of Rs 766.54 crore will be met from PMGSY-III programme funds. The funding pattern for the works is 60:40 (Rs 458.74 crore to be borne by the central government, and Rs 307.80 crore by the state government).

Engineer-in-chief (Panchayat Raj) will invite tenders by the Empowered Officer, Andhra Pradesh State Rural Road Development Agency (APSRRDA) for executing the up-gradation of rural roads.

The tenders will be processed and the letter of acceptance will be issued after completion of the Model Code of Conduct for the panchayat elections.