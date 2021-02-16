Prakasam candidates spend money like water

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Candidates of major parties vying for sarpanch and ward member posts in the third and fourth phase of panchayat election in Prakasam are trying their best to bring back the migrants, whose votes are going to play a significant role.In this regard, the candidates of sarpanch and ward member posts are reportedly spending crores of rupees inviting the migrants. A total of 90,000 workers have migrated in search of livelihood from Kanigiri, Kandukur, Markapur and Giddaluru Assembly segments.

According to reliable sources, some of the candidates have already paid the migrant workers a hefty sum through Paytm, Google Pay for purchasing gifts and transportation costs. It is estimated that contestants have spent a mind-boggling `five crore till now, the sources added.

Baddipudi Panchayat in Ulavapadu mandal has 17,000 migrant votes. It is reported two rival candidates have spent around `1 crore for “buying” and “bringing” migrant voters for the election, as per the sources.

“It a prestige issue for us. We must win the election. To this end, we have spent `5 lakh to bring the migrants from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada.

We expect to spend Rs 75 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to win,” another candidate of a major political party vying for the sarpanch post in Baddipudi village of Ulavapadu mandal told TNIE on Monday. Apart from this village, there are number of villages in the district where the candidates are spending money like water to earn the migrants’ votes.