STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam candidates spend money like water

 It is estimated that contestants have spent a mind-boggling `five crore till now, the sources added. 

Published: 16th February 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

andhra pradesh panchayat polls

Voters queue up for Andhra Panchayat elections on Tuesday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Candidates of major parties vying for sarpanch and ward member posts in the third and fourth phase of panchayat election in Prakasam are trying their best to bring back the migrants, whose votes are going to play a significant role.In this regard, the candidates of sarpanch and ward member posts are reportedly spending crores of rupees inviting the migrants. A total of 90,000 workers have migrated in search of livelihood from Kanigiri, Kandukur, Markapur and Giddaluru Assembly segments. 

According to reliable sources, some of the candidates have already paid the migrant workers a hefty sum through Paytm, Google Pay for purchasing gifts and transportation costs. It is estimated that contestants have spent a mind-boggling `five crore till now, the sources added. 

Baddipudi Panchayat in Ulavapadu mandal has 17,000 migrant votes. It is reported two rival candidates have spent around `1 crore for “buying” and “bringing” migrant voters for the election, as per the sources.
“It a prestige issue for us. We must win the election. To this end, we have spent `5 lakh to bring the migrants from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada.

We expect to spend Rs 75 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to win,” another candidate of a major political party vying for the sarpanch post in Baddipudi village of Ulavapadu mandal told TNIE on Monday. Apart from this village, there are number of villages in the district where the candidates are spending money like water to earn the migrants’ votes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam panchayat election
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp