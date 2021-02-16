Speaker’s wife facing tough fight from family member 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam’s wife Vani Seetharam is facing a tough fight in the third phase of panchayat election from one of the family members. Thammineni Bharatamma, wife of Seetharam’s brother Shyamala Rao, is also contesting for the sarpanch post of Togaram Panchayat of Amadalavalasa.

Thammineni Seetharam's wife

Vani campaigning in Togaram village

Seetaram’s wife is supported by the YSRCP. Vani is a new face in politics while Bharatamma had served as mandal parishad president (MPP) for Amadalavalasa mandal under the TDP banner. Shyamala Rao had also served as MPP of Amadalavalasa mandal for the TDP.

Togaram Panchayat is reserved for women and both Vani and Bharatamma filed nominations with the support of different political parties. “The situation forced me to enter active politics,” said Vani. She told TNIE that her intension was to serve the people of her native village.