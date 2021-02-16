State to form committees on zoonotic diseases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has decided to form state and district-level committees on zoonotic diseases. The move came after the Director of General Health Services, Government of India said the state has a conducive environment for disease transmission, and it also faces potential threats from SARS, yellow fever, marburg and other viruses.

The new committees are a part of the Centre’s ‘One Health’ mission, which lets stakeholders identify their roles and responsibilities to prevent and control the spread of zoonotic diseases. They will be responsible for strengthening inter-sectoral coordination at all levels.

While principal secretary of health, medical and family welfare will be the chairperson of the state-level committee, district magistrates will be heading the panels of their respective districts. Officials of the health and other departments concerned will be the members.

Both committees will have similar functions, which include giving advice on various facets of the work related to a zoonoses arrest, and identify if the diseases or infections are bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitical in nature to enable scientists in the field tackle the problem on a priority basis.

It will also formulate the terms of references and modus-operandi to develop the networking between various sectors such as medical, veterinary and allied departments or institutions; monitor the progress of efforts undertaken by respective authorities; advise the authorities on capacity building and joint training of medical and veterinary professionals; and advise on the location and requirement of special laboratories at the state or regional level for diagnosis.

