With 30 Covid cases, AP records lowest one-day spike in 11 months; one death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state saw its coronavirus tally grow by just 30 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day spike in the last eleven months. The number of samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am was also low, at 18,834. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, while four districts--Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram--did not report any new case, the highest one-day surge of seven infections was seen in Kadapa. The combined growth in Covid-19 aggregate in Rayalaseema districts was four, and just two in the north coastal districts--both from Visakhapatnam.

The recoveries in the 24 hours were double than the new cases. Sixty-nine more patients were discharged after which the overall recoveries went past 8.81 lakh. Eleven districts have now less than 100 active cases each; Chittoor has 142 and Krishna 111. Only one Covid-19 death was reported in the 24 hours after which the toll stands at 7,163.