Active Covid cases at 615 after 140 recover in a day; 60 infections emerge

The combined growth in the overall tally from the four Rayalaseema districts was 17, and just nine from the north coastal districts.

Published: 17th February 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Daily Covid-19 recoveries were once again double than the new cases reported in the state in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. This brought down the actual caseload to 615. 

According to the latest bulletin by the health department, only 60 out of the 24,311 samples tested in the period returned positive for Covid-19, thanks to four districts—Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram—reporting no spike. 

While the one-day surge in six other districts was less than 10, the highest of 16 infections were reported from Chittoor, followed by 10 in Krishna.

Meanwhile, 140 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals taking the overall recoveries to more than 8.81 lakh. Krishna district is the only district that has more than 100 active cases; Srikakulam has the lowest, seven.

The toll due to coronavirus remained stable at 7,163 as no casualty was reported on. 

