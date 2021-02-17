Follow SEC diktat on counting of votes: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said election officials should implement the order of the State Election Commission (SEC) to install CCTV cameras in counting centres of panchayat elections and the counting process be videographed.

Dealing with separate petitions filed by S Penchalaiah of Kadapa and Nancharaiah of Krishna district seeking court directions to implement the SEC order on installation of CCTV cameras in counting centres to videograph the counting process, Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the MPDO and other election officials should immediately respond to any election related complaint and any volatile situation in a sensitive village and it should be taken to the notice of the District Collector and Joint Collector.

The SEC had issued an order to this effect and also directed officials to install CCTV cameras in counting centres of sensitive villages. Both the SEC and the State government had informed the court that all arrangements were made to ensure free and fair elections.

During the arguments, SEC counsel N Aswini Kumar said CCTV cameras were installed and micro observers appointed in sensitive villages. Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel Dammalapati Srinivas said the contesting candidate should be allowed to install CCTV camera with his own expenditure, if the government cannot do it.

The government pleader informed the court that it is implementing the SEC order on installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive villages. After hearing all the sides, the court issued the orders directing the officials to implement the SEC orders strictly.

‘Respond to complaints’

Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the MPDO and other officials should immediately respond to any poll related complaint and any volatile situation in a sensitive village and inform the matter to the Collector