Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Governor to visit Sarada Peetham today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan will participate in the Sree Sarada Peetham anniversary celebrations here on Wednesday.According to the official itinerary, the CM will arrive at the Vizag airport from Vijayawada at 11.10 am, and directly leave for the Peetham at Chinamushidiwada.

After getting the blessings of pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, Jagan is likely to pray at the temples on the premises of the peetham. He will also participate in Gao puja, circumambulate the ‘sami vriksham’ and take part in the in ‘rajasyamala yagam’ being conducted as part of the celebrations. The CM will leave for Vijayawada at 12.55 pm. Sources in the YSRC said leaders of Ukku Parirakshana JAC are likely to meet Jagan during the latter’s visit.

Meanwhile, the Telangana governor will arrive at the airport from Hyderabad at 3.10 pm, after which she will proceed to Sri Varahalakshmi Swamy temple at Simhachalam. After having darshan at the temple she will go to Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinamushidiwada. Governor Soundarajan is expected to leave for Hyderabad at 5 pm.

Indo-Pak War 50th anniversary

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tirupati on February 18 to participate in a programme being organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Indo-Pak War, at AR police parade grounds. District collector M Hari Narayanan on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements ahead of the CM’s visit