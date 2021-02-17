Officials allay fears, say no plans to privatise Discoms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the row over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has intensified, the Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (APSPEJAC), which consists of 31 power employee unions and associations, claimed that the managements of power utilities proposed to disinvest 20 per cent of stake in APTRANSCO and AP power distribution companies (Discoms). The officials, however, maintained that there were no proposals of privatisation of state-owned power companies.

According to a letter written by APSPEJAC seeking the intervention of special commissioner of labour as power utilities’ managements have not been giving an appointment to discuss issues related to power sector and its employee, the members of the JAC claimed that ‘new issues’ have come up after their agitation in October/November last year. It is said that the disinvestment was proposed to bring down the liabilities of the state-owned power companies. However, the officials said that there was no such proposal. “We have already given it to the JAC in writing in the past that the Discoms will not be privatised. The minister has also assured them,” a senior official said. Meanwhile, the Centre has circulated the copies of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to the secretaries.