STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials allay fears, say no plans to privatise Discoms

The officials, however, maintained that there were no proposals of privatisation of state-owned power companies.

Published: 17th February 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Discoms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the row over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has intensified, the Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (APSPEJAC), which consists of 31 power employee unions and associations, claimed that the managements of power utilities proposed to disinvest 20 per cent of stake in APTRANSCO and AP power distribution companies (Discoms). The officials, however, maintained that there were no proposals of privatisation of state-owned power companies.

According to a letter written by APSPEJAC seeking the intervention of special commissioner of labour as power utilities’ managements have not been giving an appointment to discuss issues related to power sector and its employee, the members of the JAC claimed that ‘new issues’ have come up after their agitation in October/November last year. It is said that the disinvestment was proposed to bring down the liabilities of the state-owned power companies. However, the officials said that there was no such proposal. “We have already given it to the JAC in writing in the past that the Discoms will not be privatised. The minister has also assured them,” a senior official said. Meanwhile, the Centre has circulated the copies of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to the secretaries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Discoms
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp