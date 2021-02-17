Scrap last year’s poll process, issue fresh  notification: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to scrap the previous municipal election process held last year and issue a fresh notification. Alleging use of ‘anti-democratic’ forces by the ruling party to intimidate the contestants last year, the party said that a fresh notification would enable intended candidates to contest the polls.

In a representation submitted to the secretary of SEC, K Kanna Babu, on Tuesday, the BJP delegation also alleged that some contestants were even kidnapped, and confined to their residences last year to prevent them from filing nominations, and in some cases the nomination papers were torn away by the ruling party leaders. “...In a recent judgment , the Andhra Pradesh High Court has awarded that the discretionary power is vested with the SEC, inter alia, to accept reject or issue fresh notification for the elections. I request you to issue a fresh schedule,” Pakala Satyanarayana, who led the delegation to SEC’s office, said.