Somu to discuss VSP issue with Shah today

On Monday, the state leaders also met BJP national president JP Nadda and apprised him of the issues related to the State. 

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A BJP delegation headed by state president Somu Veerraju is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday to apprise him of the sentiments of Andhra Pradesh people against disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and also to discuss the recent attacks on temples in AP. Although the delegation was supposed to meet Shah on Tuesday, it is learnt that the meeting got pushed to Wednesday.

The state delegation will also finalise the visit of Amit Shah to the State on March 3. Shah is likely to participate in a party meeting and a public address in Tirupati. He is set to visit the temple town to participate in 29th southern zonal council meeting on March 4 held by the Union ministry of Home affairs in which CMs, chief secretaries and other officials of all southern states will participate.

National secretary and party’s state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, MLC PVN Madhav and others are likely to accompany Somu during the meeting with Shah.

The delegation called upon Union minister for steel, petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday and handed over a representation against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. 

