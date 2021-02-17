STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speek up for VSP or resign: Naidu to CM

Later, addressing a public meeting, Naidu called upon people to fight for the steel slant with a steely resolve.

Published: 17th February 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Urging YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take the initiative in protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the Chief Minister to quit if he cannot take up the issue. Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon and went to KIMS Icon Hospital to meet TDP Visakhapatnam president Palla Srinivasa Rao, who was shifted to the hospital by the police after foiling his six-day indefinite fast in the early hours of Tuesday. Naidu enquired about the health of Srinivasa Rao. Later, Naidu offered lime juice to Srnivasa Rao to end his fast in view of his deteriorating health condition.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Naidu called upon people to fight for the steel slant with a steely resolve. “Why is Jagan Mohan Reddy maintaining stoic silence on the issue? Jagan should take the lead to stall the privatisation of the plant or he should resign,’’ Naidu demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp