Speek up for VSP or resign: Naidu to CM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Urging YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take the initiative in protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the Chief Minister to quit if he cannot take up the issue. Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon and went to KIMS Icon Hospital to meet TDP Visakhapatnam president Palla Srinivasa Rao, who was shifted to the hospital by the police after foiling his six-day indefinite fast in the early hours of Tuesday. Naidu enquired about the health of Srinivasa Rao. Later, Naidu offered lime juice to Srnivasa Rao to end his fast in view of his deteriorating health condition.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Naidu called upon people to fight for the steel slant with a steely resolve. “Why is Jagan Mohan Reddy maintaining stoic silence on the issue? Jagan should take the lead to stall the privatisation of the plant or he should resign,’’ Naidu demanded.