ULB polls: SEC to revive nominations withdrawn in ‘duress, inducements’

The commission has taken into account that some of the contestants may not be well informed to proceed their cases further.

Published: 17th February 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission has decided to revive the nominations which were withdrawn allegedly under duress and inducements.  If anyone, who has a reason to state that he/she was compelled to withdraw nominations, his/her candidature will now be revived. However, they have to come forward and state so. 

Instructions were given to all the returning officers of municipal corporations and election officers of municipalities/nagar panchayats to report to the commission all cases where candidates come forward with complaints/representations of coercive and forced withdrawal of nominations under duress, inducement immediately to enable the Commission to take decision on such cases to revive their candidature, said SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar in a release issued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the complaints that aspiring contestants were prevented from filing nominations during the earlier election process to the Urban Local Bodies in March last year, the SEC said that the Commission is looking into the issue. 

“The Commission has formulated guidelines and sought information from the Collectors, who are also the district election authorities. The affected parties can approach the collectors and district election authorities with evidence of being prevented from filing nominations, such as a) lodging complaints with the returning officers/election officers; b) filing complaints with the police; and c) information available in the public domain through reputed media (print and electronic media). 

The commission has taken into account that some of the contestants may not be well informed to proceed their cases further. In view of the observations made by the High Court to hold free and fair elections and to do all the needful by using powers at its disposal, the Commission would like to seek information and take a decision on the action to be initiated later,’’ the SEC said.

