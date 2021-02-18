51 Covid-19 infections emerge from 26K tests, 607 active cases remain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw the addition of 51 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths even as 57 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The fresh infections emerged from 26,474 samples tested for Covid-19.So far, 1.36 crore sample tests were completed that turned out 8,89,010 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Apart from Chittoor, all other districts reported new cases in single digits. Prakasam district, once again, did not record any spike; Kadapa and Srikakulam registered one each.The combined growth in Covid-19 aggregate from the Rayalaseema districts was 20, and 11 in the three north coastal districts.

The recovery of 57 infectees took the overall recoveries to 8.81 lakh. Only Krishna district has more than 100 active cases, which are the lowest in Srikakulam (8). The total number of active cases stand at 607, as on Wednesday. The two new fatalities were reported from Krishna and Chittoor districts.

Short film on Covid

Guntur health officials are planning to screen a short film to educate people on Covid-19. DMHO Jonnalagadda Yasmin said people are becoming negligent as cases are decreasing and now that vaccines are available. Apart from conveying the importance of wearing face masks in public and maintaining hygiene, the short film will also highlight the procedures under the vaccination drive