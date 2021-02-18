Ambati takes exception to Naidu’s remarks on Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government and people of the State are dissatisfied with the proposal of the Centre to disinvest the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), YSRC spokesperson and MLA Ambati Rambabu took strong exception to the remarks made by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu, who visited Visakhapatman on Tuesday, made cheap remarks against the Chief Minister and YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, Ambati alleged. The language used by the former chief minister degraded his stature and it appears that he made the comments under the influence of alcohol, Ambati said.