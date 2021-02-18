APSRTC offering 10% discount on ticket bookings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To boost online ticket sales, the cash-strapped APSRTC is offering a 10 per cent discount on the first 10 per cent bookings for services to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai from Vijayawada till March 31. The discount can be availed till 48 hours prior to the departure of a service. APSRTC regional manager (Vijayawada) G Nagendra Prasad said advance reservation of only 30 per cent of the seats are being made through Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) at present.

“The initiative is meant to improve the occupancy ratio, and imbibe confidence among the passengers that travelling in RTC buses is safe,” Nagendra Prasad said.The RTC operates 1,256 buses in the Krishna region, out of which 300 are Palle Velugu, 425 are city buses and the rest are Vennala, Dolphin Cruise, Amaravati, Garuda Plus, Night Rider, Garuda, Indra, Super Luxury, Ultra Deluxe and Express services.

The passengers can avail the discount for the special services, except Palle Velugu, till March 31. “The new initiative is for commuters going to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai from Vijayawada. Tickets for special services, except Palle Velugu, can be booked with discounts at www.apsrtconline.org.in and www.apsrtconline.in,” the RTC official added.