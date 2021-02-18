Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to honour 1971 war veterans, family members today

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the Police Parade Grounds. As part of the celebrations, the city will host the ‘Victory Flame’ from February 17 to 20.

Brigadier JJS Bhinder receiving the

Victory Flame at SVU in Tirupati on

Wednesday | Madhav K

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Brigadier JJS Bhinder said three military officers from Andhra Pradesh, who received the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration, and Maha Vir Chakra for their role in the 1971 war with Pakistan, will be felicitated.

Disclosing the details, Brigadier Bhinder said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate retired Major General C Venugopal (95) at his residence in the city. Also, the family members of the other two military officers honoured with the medals, Sanyasi Naidu from Visakhapatnam and KJ Christopher from Kakinada, will also be felicitated.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, the Armed forces will collect the soil from all the places in which the Victory Flame has been hosted. After February 20, the Victory Flame will be taken to Bengaluru from here. Brigadier Jayadeep Yadav, Colonel Rahul Sherin and Ganga Sathish, Lieutenant Colonel Sumit Chabbra and PK Singh were present.