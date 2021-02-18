STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to honour 1971 war veterans, family members today

 Elaborate arrangements have been made for the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the Police Parade Grounds. 

Published: 18th February 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the Police Parade Grounds. As part of the celebrations, the city will host the ‘Victory Flame’ from February 17 to 20.

Brigadier JJS Bhinder receiving the
Victory Flame at SVU in Tirupati on
Wednesday | Madhav K

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Brigadier JJS Bhinder said three military officers from Andhra Pradesh, who received the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration, and Maha Vir Chakra for their role in the 1971 war with Pakistan, will be felicitated.

Disclosing the details, Brigadier Bhinder said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate retired Major General C Venugopal (95) at his residence in the city. Also, the family members of the other two military officers honoured with the medals, Sanyasi Naidu from Visakhapatnam and KJ Christopher from Kakinada, will also be felicitated.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, the Armed forces will collect the soil from all the places in which the Victory Flame has been hosted. After February 20, the Victory Flame will be taken to Bengaluru from here. Brigadier Jayadeep Yadav, Colonel Rahul Sherin and Ganga Sathish, Lieutenant Colonel Sumit Chabbra and PK Singh were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swarnim Vijay Varsh Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp