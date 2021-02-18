Govt to ground phase 1 house works soon 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Housing department has expedited the process for grounding construction works of houses under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, a prestigious programme of the State government under Navaratnalu.

The government has already distributed house site pattas to over 30 lakh beneficiaries and taken up construction in the ‘YSR Jagananna Housing layouts’ in two phases.Out of the total 15.10 lakh houses in the first phase, the officials have finalised the list of 14.40 lakh beneficiaries across the State.

East Godavari and Guntur districts topped the table with distribution of cent percent house sites to beneficiaries, followed by Srikakulam (99%), Vizianagaram (97%), Prakasam (97%) while Nellore stood in the bottom with 88%.

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said that the officials have already collected options from over 12 lakh people and are in the process of mapping and geotagging the house sites in the website of the Central government. The government gave options to the beneficiaries to choose — they can construct houses on their own for which the government extends material or the government will construct the houses and hand over them. Those having their own sites can opt either to take material or financial assistance (`1.80 lakh per unit) from the government.

Informing that they have taken up construction of model houses in 2,200 layouts out of the total 8,800, he said that they have also sanctioned Rs 920 crore to Rural Water Supply and Public Health departments for supplying water to the layouts.Stating that they are in the process of finalising the prices of materials like cement, steel, electricity and others required for construction, he exuded confidence of completing all the formalities by the end of March and grounding the construction activity in full scale.