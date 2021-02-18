HC reserves orders on Nani plea against censure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court reserved its orders on the petition filed by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) challenging the State Election Commission (SEC) orders refraining him from speaking to the media, to Thursday.The High Court has earlier appointed senior advocate Sri Raghuram as amicus curiae to advise the court in the case. The amicus curiae on Wednesday suggested that the court give its verdict immediately as any delay will result in violation of rights of the petitioner.

Counsels representing the government and the SEC did not raise any objection to the suggestion made by the amicus curiae. However, with the paucity of time, Justice DVSS Somayajulu reserved the orders for Thursday.Amicus curiae Raghuram said there are no precedents of any court giving its verdict on freedom of expression during the process of elections and the one which would be delivered will be the first one.

Nani’s counsel VRN Prasanth said that the minister had only spoken about the SEC during a meeting with some political leaders in a hotel in Hyderabad and did not make any remarks that would lower the stature of the SEC. SEC counsel N Aswini Kumar said the minister made objectionable remarks against the SEC and it should be considered seriously. Advocate general S Sriram informed the court that if the SEC felt that the minister made objectionable comments, it should order for registering a criminal case rather than curtailing the freedom of expression of the minister.