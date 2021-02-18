STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for murdering Chittoor seer

Ramachandra absconded after committing the crime, but the police team managed to nab him at Jangalapalli Cross on Wednesday.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:32 AM

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : Chittoor police solved the murder case of Achyutananda Swamy of Ramatheertha Seva Ashram located at Chukkavaripalle in Irala mandal. The police arrested one Bathula Ramachandra (40) for murdering the seer in the ashram. Addressing mediapersons at the Irala police station on Wednesday, Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said that M Poornachandra Reddy alias Achyutananda Swamy was murdered on January 27 this year. 

Based on a complaint filed by C Reddappa from Peyyannagaripalli in Irala mandal, the police registered a case and started investigation. A team, led by Circle Inspector C Lakshmikantha Reddy, was formed to investigate the case. 

Ramachandra absconded after committing the crime, but the police team managed to nab him at Jangalapalli Cross on Wednesday. A motorcycle and some cash was seized from his possession. The accused has confessed to the crime, the police added.The DSP also said that the accused was an old offender and involved in several such crimes in the district. He praised the efforts of the Circle Inspector and his team for solving the murder case and presented rewards to them.

How cops nabbed the accused
The police collected statement of eyewitness Lakshmamma
Suspecting the role of Bathula Ramachandra in the murder of the seer, the police interrogated him
During the interrogation, the accused confessed to murdering Achyutananda Swamy on January 27 and stealing Rs 52,000 cash from the ashram

