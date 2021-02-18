Miscreants set fire to red gram crop worth Rs 4 lakh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Political rivalry took an ugly turn in Prakasam district as candidates contesting in gram panchayat elections are going to any extent to settle scores with their opponents.In the first incident at Challagirigala in Kanigiri mandal on Tuesday, a few miscreants burnt three acres of red gram crop of a farmer. The ryot suffered Rs 4 lakh loss as the crop, which was ready for harvest, was reduced to ashes.

The farmer after noticing the flames, informed the fire tenders. By the time, fire tenders could reach the spot, 90 per cent of the crop was burnt. Farmer B Venkateswarlu claimed that it was an act of vengeance by the opposition party supporters. Based on the complaint filed by Venkateswarlu, Kanigiri SI Rami Reddy registered a case and investigation is on. In another incident at Valicherla in Hanumanthuni Padu mandal on Tuesday, a few miscreants burnt the dry grass stocks of one A Mariya Das.

In the third incident, a sarpanch candidate at Ganugapenta village went underground as his rival candidate threatened him with dire consequences if he did not withdraw his nomination. A few villagers staged a protest in front of Kanigiri police station on Tuesday seeking security from the opposition party leaders and their supporters.

In another incident at Yerragondapalem, a man alleged that an SI threatened the sarpanch candidates to withdraw their nominations. The villager reported the matter to State Election Commission (SEC) and the latter directed the Yerragondapalem MPDO to conduct an inquiry and submit a report at the earliest.

