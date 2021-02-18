Stay on eWatch App extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday extended the stay issued on the use of the eWatch app developed by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the panchayat elections till February 25.Earlier, a batch of petitions were filed against the SEC developing its own app when there are other apps like the C-Vigil of the Election Commission of India and Nigah app of the State government. The court, while staying the usage of the app developed by the SEC, asked the AP Technological Services (APTS) to look into the safety aspects of the eWatch app.

When the petitions came up for hearing on Wednesday, the government pleaded some more time to give its reply on the objections and queries raised by the APTS on SEC’s app. The court posted the matter for further hearing to February 25.

Elections peaceful in Naxal-affected villages: DGP

Vijayawada: DGP D Gautam Sawang has said that the third phase of Gram Panchayat elections were conducted peacefully across the State, including Naxal-affected Agency villages despite the banned CPI (M) calls for a poll boycott. In a press release, the DGP appreciated the efforts of police personnel for making the third phase of elections a grand success and observed that various police-public outreach programmes to instil confidence among the voters, resulted in an increase in the polling percentage as well. “We ensured a safe environment for the public to exercise their democratic right.”