TDP demands  resignation of 28 YSRC MPs

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna has demanded the resignation of all the 28 MPs of the YSRC, including Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, and urged them to hold protests in Delhi in order to bring pressure on the Centre to review the decision to privatise Visakha Steel Plant (VSP).

The proposed 25-km long padayatra in Visakhapatnam by Vijayasai Reddy will not catch the attention of the Prime Minister or the Union Ministers, he opined. Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, the TDP MLC challenged Vijayasai to take out a padayatra to the Prime Minister’s residence or Parliament in Delhi.“The padayatra in Vizag will only create some traffic problems in the port city, but nobody in the Central government will take note of this,” Buddha Venkanna said.