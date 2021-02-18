STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to hold ‘Kalyanamastu’ on May 28, Oct 30, Nov 17

The TTD successfully implemented six phases of Kalyanamastu from 2007 to 2011 as part of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam programme.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Couples entering into wedlock during the TTD Kalyanamastu programme. (File | EPS)

Couples entering into wedlock during the TTD Kalyanamastu programme. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) pundits have fixed three auspicious dates in 2021 for the conduct of Kalyanamastu mass marriage programme, which include May 28, October 30 and November 17.Announcing this here on Wednesday, TTD Executive Officer (EO) KS Jawahar Reddy said the Kalyanamastu programme is meant for poor families which cannot afford marriage expenses of their children. 

The TTD successfully implemented six phases of Kalyanamastu from 2007 to 2011 as part of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam programme. The TTD Trust Board under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy, decided to relaunch Kalyanamastu at its last meeting and asked the pundits to fix auspicious dates for it, the EO said.

A team of pundits, comprising Vedic scholar G Bala Subramanya Sastri, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal KSS Avadhani, Tirumala temple chief priest   Archakam Venugopala Deekshitulu and former TTD Agama advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya, met at Nada Neerajanam Mandapam and fixed muhurtham for the prestigious programme. 

Later, the pundits handed over Lagna Patrika to TTD EO Jawahar Reddy. As per the tradition, Lagna Patrika was placed at the Lotus Feet of Lord Venkateswara in Srivari temple for the divine blessings. 
Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath, VGO Bali Reddy, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad secretary Acharya Rajagopalan and pundits were present on the occasion.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyanamastu
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp