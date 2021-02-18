TTD to hold ‘Kalyanamastu’ on May 28, Oct 30, Nov 17

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) pundits have fixed three auspicious dates in 2021 for the conduct of Kalyanamastu mass marriage programme, which include May 28, October 30 and November 17.Announcing this here on Wednesday, TTD Executive Officer (EO) KS Jawahar Reddy said the Kalyanamastu programme is meant for poor families which cannot afford marriage expenses of their children.

The TTD successfully implemented six phases of Kalyanamastu from 2007 to 2011 as part of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma Pracharam programme. The TTD Trust Board under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy, decided to relaunch Kalyanamastu at its last meeting and asked the pundits to fix auspicious dates for it, the EO said.

A team of pundits, comprising Vedic scholar G Bala Subramanya Sastri, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal KSS Avadhani, Tirumala temple chief priest Archakam Venugopala Deekshitulu and former TTD Agama advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya, met at Nada Neerajanam Mandapam and fixed muhurtham for the prestigious programme.

Later, the pundits handed over Lagna Patrika to TTD EO Jawahar Reddy. As per the tradition, Lagna Patrika was placed at the Lotus Feet of Lord Venkateswara in Srivari temple for the divine blessings.

Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath, VGO Bali Reddy, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad secretary Acharya Rajagopalan and pundits were present on the occasion.