995 people died of heatwaves in 5 years, most in 2016

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 995 people died due to heatwave in the last five years in the state, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). However, the loss of life was significantly minimised over the years, from 723 in 2016 to 28 in 2019.

APSDMA executive director C Nagaraju said the heatwave conditions prevailed in the state for two-three weeks in May and June of the last five years. “As per the directions of the IMD, people were put on alert and the loss of life was minimised. The focus now should be on districts, which in the past have registered high day temperatures.”

The department on Thursday virtually reviewed the preparedness for the heatwave conditions in the ensuing summer, with NDRF, SDRF, fire and police officials. Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju said climate change, high levels of humidity and nearness to the sea result in the period of excessively hot weather.

The APSDMA has prepared a summer action plan as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines, according to which each and every department has been delegated separate tasks. He said due to formation of cumulonimbus clouds during summer chances for lightning strikes are high, hence people should remain alert and aware.

The authority will set up an emergency operation unit to address untoward incidents arising due to the heatwaves, and at the same time spread awareness on the precautions to be taken.The official said people should continue to follow precautions put in place in the wake of Covid-19, and stay at home between 12 and 3 pm if there is a heatwave alert. He urged voluntary organisations to install drinking water kiosks during the summer.