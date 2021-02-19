Affected candidates can approach collector with evidence: SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) is contemplating to continue the election process of MPTCs/ZPTCs, which was postponed in March last due to the outbreak of Covid, said SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. However, following the receipt representations/complaints that aspiring contestants were prevented from filing nominations or compelled to withdraw nominations during the earlier election process, the Commission decided to allow the affected parties to approach the collectors and district election authorities with evidence for the alleged illegal actions.

The evidence include complaints lodged with the returning officers, complaints filed with the police and credible information available in the public domain through media reports (print and electronic media) on attempts to prevent aspirants from filing nominations or withdrawing nominations during the earlier election process.

In a release issued on Thursday, the SEC said the Commission has directed the collectors and district election authorities to revive the candidatures of those affected contestants, who make credible averments of forced withdrawal under duress or inducement or both.The collectors are empowered to issue orders to revive candidature/s of genuine complainants in the interest of free and fair elections and to include them in the election process, the SEC said.

“The collectors are also requested to report specific instances of preventing candidates from filing nominations subject to evidence available and after conducting enquiry to their satisfaction and in fulfilment of the criterion specified. The commission would take a considered view in all such cases in due consideration of issues of fact as well as issues of law. The Commission has requested the collectors and district election authorities to complete the above processes by February 20 and submit their reports to the Commission to initiate further action to make the election process inclusive,’’ the release read.

Sajjala objects

Stating that the SEC itself certified the unanimous elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs as genuine last year, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy found fault with the decision of the SEC to revive nominations of those who didn’t file and withdrawn last year. “The SEC was the same then and now. Childish acts of the SEC will not be allowed and will be challenged in the courts. Let the fact remain. It is different if another person was SEC at that time,” he said.