STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court sets aside SEC order, allows Nani to speak to media 

In his interim order issued on Thursday, Justice Somayajulu stated that several legal issues are involved in the matter and there is a need to conduct an in-depth hearing in the case.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday set aside the State Election Commission (SEC) order refraining Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from addressing the media till the end of panchayat polls on February 21. However, the High Court directed Nani not to make any adverse remarks against the SEC.    

Taking serious note of Nani’s remarks against the Election Commission at a press conference, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar issued the order on February 12 refraining him from addressing the media and public gatherings till the end of polls. Nani challenged the SEC order in the High Court. Justice DVSS Somayajulu who heard the petition of Nani on Wednesday, reserved his order for Thursday.

In his interim order issued on Thursday, Justice Somayajulu stated that several legal issues are involved in the matter and there is a need to conduct an in-depth hearing in the case. On one hand, there are issues related to the rights of the petitioner guaranteed by the Constitution, and on the other there are issues related to powers accorded to the SEC by the Constitution. There is a need to balance both the aspects, the Judge observed.

He further stated that it should also be looked into whether the comments made by the minister holding a constitutional post would impact the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner. It should also be examined whether there was a need for the SEC to take action against the comments made by the minister, the Judge said. As the petitioner made Ramesh Kumar, in his individual capacity, as a respondent, he directed the petitioner’s counsel to serve notice on Ramesh Kumar. 

SEC directed to file counter
Posting the matter to March 18, Justice DVSS Somayajulu directed the State Election Commission and N Ramesh Kumar to file their counters by the next hearing date

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp