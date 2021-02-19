Andhra Pradesh High Court sets aside SEC order, allows Nani to speak to media 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday set aside the State Election Commission (SEC) order refraining Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from addressing the media till the end of panchayat polls on February 21. However, the High Court directed Nani not to make any adverse remarks against the SEC.

Taking serious note of Nani’s remarks against the Election Commission at a press conference, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar issued the order on February 12 refraining him from addressing the media and public gatherings till the end of polls. Nani challenged the SEC order in the High Court. Justice DVSS Somayajulu who heard the petition of Nani on Wednesday, reserved his order for Thursday.

In his interim order issued on Thursday, Justice Somayajulu stated that several legal issues are involved in the matter and there is a need to conduct an in-depth hearing in the case. On one hand, there are issues related to the rights of the petitioner guaranteed by the Constitution, and on the other there are issues related to powers accorded to the SEC by the Constitution. There is a need to balance both the aspects, the Judge observed.

He further stated that it should also be looked into whether the comments made by the minister holding a constitutional post would impact the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner. It should also be examined whether there was a need for the SEC to take action against the comments made by the minister, the Judge said. As the petitioner made Ramesh Kumar, in his individual capacity, as a respondent, he directed the petitioner’s counsel to serve notice on Ramesh Kumar.

SEC directed to file counter

Posting the matter to March 18, Justice DVSS Somayajulu directed the State Election Commission and N Ramesh Kumar to file their counters by the next hearing date