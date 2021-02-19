CM Jagan to inaugurate Antarvedi temple chariot

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the new wooden chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi and take part in the Kalyanotsavam on Friday.

The Chief Minister will take part in the annual Kalyanotsavam, said District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy after inspecting the security arrangements at the temple and the fish landing point at Antarvedi village. Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected the temple on Thursday and reviewed the security arrangements and preparedness for the Kalyanotasavam.

The district administration said that arrangements have been made for at least 130 buses from different parts of the State to Antarvedi for the devotees during the festival. The district authorities have taken steps for ensuring all the basic amenities and facilities at the temple for the Kalyanotsavam that will conclude on February 28.