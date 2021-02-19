Fresh cases outnumber new Covid-19 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: New Covid-19 cases outnumbered daily recoveries after a gap of a few weeks. While 67 infections emerged from 28,239 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, only 54 patients were cured in the period, according to a health department bulletin.

While Chittoor continued to report the highest single-day surge of 17 infections, there was no surge in Kurnool and Srikakulam. In all, four districts recorded over 10 cases each. The combined growth in Covid-19 aggregate from the Rayalaseema and north coastal districts were 23 and 11, respectively.

So far, over 8.88 lakh have recovered while 7,166 others have died of the coronavirus, including one on Thursday, in the state. The number of active cases rose to 619, out of which 96 are from Chittoor. The remaining districts too have less than 100 active caseload, with the lowest of eight in Srikakulam.The only casualty on Thursday was reported from Visakhapatnam. The Covid-19 toll is the highest in Chittoor (848) and lowest in Vizianagaram (238).