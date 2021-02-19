STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fresh cases outnumber new Covid-19 recoveries

While Chittoor continued to report the highest single-day surge of 17 infections, there was no surge in Kurnool and Srikakulam.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: New Covid-19 cases outnumbered daily recoveries after a gap of a few weeks. While 67 infections emerged from 28,239 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, only 54 patients were cured in the period, according to a health department bulletin. 

While Chittoor continued to report the highest single-day surge of 17 infections, there was no surge in Kurnool and Srikakulam. In all, four districts recorded over 10 cases each. The combined growth in Covid-19 aggregate from the Rayalaseema and north coastal districts were 23 and 11, respectively.

So far, over 8.88 lakh have recovered while 7,166 others have died of the coronavirus, including one on Thursday, in the state. The number of active cases rose to 619, out of which 96 are from Chittoor.  The remaining districts too have less than 100 active caseload, with the lowest of eight in Srikakulam.The only casualty on Thursday was reported from Visakhapatnam. The Covid-19 toll is the highest in Chittoor (848) and lowest in Vizianagaram (238).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp