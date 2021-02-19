Govt releases blueprint for class 10 examination

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Thursday released a blueprint for conducting the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination this academic year. Many aspects of the exam pattern were revised such as the types and number of questions, percentage-wise break-up of marks, average time per question and average time to be given to each section per subject.

Earlier, the government announced that the examination will be conducted in a seven-paper pattern to ease the burden on students; the General Science paper was split in two.The government order issued on Thursday said each paper will have 12 objective type questions of one mark each (12 per cent of the total marks for each subject); 1.5 minutes per question was suggested, which takes the total time to be given to the section to 18 minutes.

This will be followed by eight questions of two marks each (16 per cent), which can be finished in 24 minutes. Eight more questions will carry four marks each (32 per cent). Students can dedicate 48 minutes to this section.

The last section will consist of five essay-type questions of eight marks each (40 per cent of the total marks). The time advised for the section is one hour. The students will have to answer a total of 33 questions of 100 marks in 150 minutes. The pattern for the two General Science papers will be similar to the previous year’s.

NTRUHS begins admission procedure for masters programmes

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has invited applications for admissions to M.Sc. (nursing) and Master of Physiotherapy courses under competent authority quota for the academic year 2020-21. Candidates have to fill separate application forms for each course as per their eligibility. The online application forms will be available on https://appgparamed.apntruhs.in/ from Feb 19 to 5 pm on Feb 25