STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan all set to kick-start mass contact programme after Ugadi

Will visit villages, receive complaints from people and elicit views on govt schemes 

Published: 19th February 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to embark on a mass contact programme, Rachabanda, in April. Jagan, during his first conference with collectors after taking charge as Chief Minister, had announced that as part of Rachabanda, he will visit villages and interact with people to receive their grievances and resolve them at the earliest. “Jagan will kick-start the Rachabanda programme after Ugadi (April 13),’’ Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Jagan envisaged the programme not only to receive the grievances of the people but also to get feedback about the implementation of the government schemes at micro-level. The programme was initially scheduled in January-February 2020, but it got postponed and with the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the programme was put on hold. 

With Covid infections coming down in the State, the Chief Minister has now reportedly decided to launch the programme and asked the officials to make all arrangements and receive petitions from the people and resolve them before he sets off on the mass contact programme.

By April, all the elections, including those for which notification was issued and the MPTC and ZPTC polls in the State are likely to conclude, bringing an end to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and Jagan chose April second week for launching the programme, sources said. 

Rachabanda, in fact, was the idea of his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy during his tenure as Chief Minister, but he could not launch it. Rajasekhara Reddy was on his way to launch the mass contact programme at Anupalle in Chittoor district when he died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009. Jagan, who is taking forward the schemes started by his father, wants to launch the mass contact programme too.

During the programme, the Chief Minister, apart from getting feedback on his government’s welfare schemes, will elicit the views of the people on the irregularities, if any, in the implementation of the welfare schemes. 

The government has initiated several measures to check corruption and bring transparency in the governance by bringing in the village and ward secretariats and volunteer system for effective implementation of its schemes at the grassroots. 

Rachabanda
As part of the programme, Jagan will visit villages and interact with people to receive their grievances and resolve them at the earliest
He will receive the grievances of the masses and get feedback about the implementation of the government schemes at micro-level

YSR’s scheme 
Rachabanda was the idea of his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy 
YSR was on his way to launch the mass contact programme at Anupalle in Chittoor district when he died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009

Change of schedule  
The mass contact programme was initially scheduled in January-February 2020, but it got postponed and with the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the programme was put on hold

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp