Land scam: SIT pre-final report by month-end

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted in October 2019 to inquire land encroachments in Visakhapatnam, will submit its prefinal report to the State government by this month-end. The SIT is in the process of probing more than 100 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued in violation of norms during the previous TDP regime. Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, SIT chief Vijaya Kumar said that as the extended term of the SIT will end on February 28, they will submit the pre-final report by that time.

“We have sought reports from mandal revenue officials with regard to 431 petitions we received from people. Till now, the revenue officials have sent 140 reports and we are going through them and expect the remaining reports in the coming days,’’ he said. Stating that they are also looking into the 126 NOCs issued in violation of norms earlier, the SIT chief revealed that they are probing whether the then IAS officials followed due procedure or not. The SIT found tampering of land records and irregularities in issuance of NOCs and conversion of 22A category lands, he said.