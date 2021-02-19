Minister seeks Naidu’s resignation as legislator

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Stating that the people have given clear mandate to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government by trouncing the TDP in the State, including in the home turf of its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy asked whether Naidu will resign as MLA, conceding the defeat, or cling on to the post.

Speaking to the media, Ramachandra Reddy said of the 89 panchayats that went for polls in Kuppam, the YSRC won 72 with a majority of over 31,000 votes. On the other hand, the TDP, which won 14 panchayats, could get only 1,872 votes’ majority, he said.

Giving the State-wide election results, Ramachandra Reddy said the YSRC won 82.27 per cent, 80.43 per cent and 79.9 per cent sarpanch posts in the first, second and third phase of polls respectively. The TDP, on the other hand, could get only 14.72 per cent, 16.89 per cent and 15.80 per cent panchayats in the three phases, he said.

“While the actual figures stand like this, Naidu is claiming that his party won 34 per cent of seats. Despite facing a humiliating defeat in the elections, Naidu is still levelling baseless allegations against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu should realise that people of his constituency too have voted in favour of the Chief Minister,’’ he said. The minister went on to add that the same results will be repeated in the elections to the four more panchayats in the Kuppam constituency and Kuppam municipality in the coming days.

Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Kuppam has been freed from the clutches of Naidu and that the political career of Naidu will come to an end soon.