Naidu puts up a brave face, alleges SEC failure to stop ‘poll rigging’ 

Stating that higher voter turnouts indicated people’s enthusiasm in the election, Naidu said this was possible only with the awareness and confidence created by the TDP.

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the party failed to put up an impressive performance in his home turf Kuppam, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of failing to use its powers to control the “violations” committed by the ruling party.

The TDP chief deplored that the SEC could not implement its own orders to set up CCTVs at the polling and counting centres. “The SEC’s failure has led to the ruling YSRC cadre and anti-social elements rigging the election results to their advantage,’’ he alleged. In this “lawless” elections, it was democracy that was being defeated in the State, not the TDP, he claimed. 

Despite the YSRC threats, the TDP and its allies have posted good results and got 41.41 per cent of seats in the third phase of panchayat polls, he claimed and added that the party won 1,093 panchayats. The TDP has already won 38.74 per cent of seats in first phase and 39.52 per cent seats in the second phase, he claimed.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Naidu said, “Kuppam is known for its credibility, peace-loving people and ethical values, but now the YSRC goondas have polluted the atmosphere.’’Naidu asked why he should resign when the YSRC leaders misused police and threatened the candidates besides committing many violations to snatch the “unethical” victory.

Stating that higher voter turnouts indicated people's enthusiasm in the election, Naidu said this was possible only with the awareness and confidence created by the TDP. The "good response" to the TDP and its allies marked the beginning of the downfall of the ruling YSRC, he argued. 

Naidu alleged that even in the third phase, massive irregularities were committed after 7.30 pm on Wednesday. By midnight, the results started coming out totally in favour of the YSRC though they were in favour of the TDP and its allies in the beginning, he said. 

