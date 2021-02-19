YSR Jagananna colonies should be model dwelling units: CM 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to ensure that YSR Jagananna colonies are constructed as model colonies and under no circumstances they should become slums. Reviewing the development of layouts for YSR Jaganna colonies across the state with higher officials at his camp office, the Chief Minister suggested certain changes in the development of infrastructure facilities in the colonies.

“Like never before in the history of the State, houses are being provided for the poor, hence it is imperative that they should be comfortable,” he said and emphasised on beautification of those colonies. Officials were directed to visit the colonies being developed and ensure aesthetic appeal of those colonies. “They should look good and have a pleasant atmosphere,” he stressed.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for release of funds needed for the construction of the houses in time. It will ensure expeditious completion of the houses, he opined. Under the first phase, a total 15 lakh houses will be constructed. Officials informed the Chief Minister that there are three options before the beneficiaries to select the type of construction and as on date 83 per cent have exercised their options.

Officials were instructed to make the construction material and equipment available to all the beneficiaries, so those who opted to construct the houses on their own stand to benefit. Equipment should also be made available at a less price than open market, the Chief Minister said.

He was informed by the officials that all the houses to be constructed will be geo-tagged. The YSR Jagananna Colonies should have better living standards and infrastructure facilities like roads, undergoing drainages in proportion with the population of the colony. Keeping it in mind, these colonies should be designed and developed, he stressed and asked them to complete the houses at the earliest.

The Chief Minister further asked the officials to set up one Anganwadi for every 2,000 people in these colonies and a library for 1,500 to 5,000 people. Priority should be given to development of parks.

He also reviewed proposed smart town colonies in cities and towns for the middle-class families.