35.15% rise in Vizag voters since 2007

The increase is mainly due to an influx of people from different parts of the country to Visakhapatnam.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:24 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Number of voters in GVMC limits have increased by 35.15 per cent since the last time polls were held in the corporation 14 years ago in 2007. The number of women voters have increasd as against male voters in 98 wards. While there were 11,37,331 voters in 2007, the number this year has swollen to 17,53,927, including 8,80,481 women, 8,73,320 men and 126 others. 

The increase is mainly due to an influx of people from different parts of the country to Visakhapatnam.Besides, the number of wards, which were 72 in 2007, have gone up to 98 with the merger of Anakapalle and Bheemunipatnam municipalities and 10 other  villages with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

On an average, there are 15,000 voters in each ward. Ward 6 tops the list with 30,039 voters, followed by 25,405 voters in Ward 86 and Ward 7 stood third with 25,443 votes.The wards where there were more apartments have registered a rise in number of voters. The lowest number of voters, 9,913, including 5,136 men and 4,776 men have been registered in Ward 78 in Zone 5.There are 14 wards in the city, which have over 20,000 voters.

