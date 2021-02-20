STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7 processions keep devotees in awe

Devotees go into raptures after catching a glimpse of first rays of Sun falling on Lord’s feet

Published: 20th February 2021 05:28 AM

Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Suryaprabha Vahanam in Tirumala on the occasion of Ratha Sapthami on Friday; Chakrasanam to Sudarsana Chakrathalwar | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/SRIKAKULAM: After a gap of nearly one year, the four Mada streets in Tirumala witnessed the procession of Lord Malayappa Swamy. Thousands of devotees congregated in the temple town to witness the celestial procession of the Lord on the occasion of Ratha Sapthami. From dawn to dusk, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out in seven different vahanams to mark the occasion. After the annual Brahmotsvams, it is on Ratha Sapthami, the celestial processions will be taken out on the four Mada streets in a grand manner.

Ratha Sapthami commenced with the procession of Suryaprabha Vahanam at 5:30 am. The processional idol of Lord Malayappa Swamy bedecked in jewels and aromatic flowers enthralled and blessed the devotees. Suryaprabha Vahanam was followed by Chinna Sesha Vahanam, Garuda Vahanam and Hanumantha Vahanam in the morning session. 

After the Hanumantha Vahanam procession was completed, Chakrasnamam was performed to the Lord in Ekantham. Later in the evening, the Lord was taken out in a procession on Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhoopala and Chandraprabha vahanams.   For the first time since Covid-19, TTD had organised vahana sevas on Mada streets by permitting only the darshan ticket holders to come to Tirumala and participate in the day-long festivities.

“For the first time after a long gap, procession of Lord Malayappa Swamy has been taken out on the four Mada streets. The Lord is taken out on seven different vahanams to mark Ratha Sapthami celebrations. We have made elaborate arrangements while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines,” TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said during Chinna Sesha vahanam procession.  He said though they expected 50,000 to 60,000 devotees, the turnout was more than expected and nearly one lakh devotees witnessed the Ratha Sapthami festival in Tirumala.

Endowments officials present silk clothes at Arasavalli temple
A large number of devotees thronged Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli on the occasion of Ratha Sapthami on Friday. Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swatmananda Saraswati performed Ksheerabhishekam to the presiding deity before the commencement of Nija Roopa Darshan of the Lord. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das were among those who had first darshan of the deity. As per the tradition, endowments officials presented silk clothes to the deity. A number of VVIPs, including MPs, MLAs and officials, had protocol darshan which was allowed till 10 am. Darshan which began on Thursday midnight continued till Friday evening. Elaborate security arrangements were made and separate queue lines were set up to ensure hassle-free darshan for the multitude of devotees

Telugu Panchangam to be available from today
Tirumala: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy released Plava Nama Samvatsara Telugu Panchangam at Tirumala on Friday. The panchangam priced at `60, will be available at TTD sales counters

