79 new infections emerge against 77 recoveries  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 79 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the aggregate to 8,89,156, while one death pushed to the toll to 7,167, the government said on Friday.With 77 more recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am Friday, the tally mounted to 8,81,369, a health department bulletin said. The total number of active cases stood at 620. The 79 infections emerged from 26,526 confirmatory tests performed in the 24 hours. So far, 1,36,70,612 tests have been conducted.

The highest one-day surge of 16 cases was registered in Chittoor, followed by 12 in Nellore and 11 in Anantapur. The only Covid-19 casualty on the day was reported from Visakhapatnam. Vizianagaram, which did not report any spike in the period, has the least number of active cases (9), Srikakulam has 10 and Kurnool 13 in contract to 92 in Krishna (92), 85 in Chittoor, 79 in Kadapa, and 73 in East Godavari.

Chittoor has so far registered 848 Covid-19 deaths and leads the toll table, followed by Krishna district (681), Guntur (671), East Godavari (636), Anantapur (599), Prakasam (580), and Visakhapatnam (566). Vizianagaram district has the least number of casualties (238). East Godavari has the highest overall caseload of 1,24,388. West Godavari with 94,305 cases, Chittoor with 87,276, Guntur 75,649 and Anantapur with 67,715 follow. Vizianagaram, with 41,152 cases, continues to be the least affected district.

‘Only 60 per cent health workers immunised against Covid-19’

Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has appealed to the public to volunteer for Covid-19 vaccination in the view of the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases. “Though the overall cases in the district have come down, they are rising in other places. People have stopped wearing masks and do not care about social distancing anymore. The negligence will only lead to the situation worsening,” said the collector. He urged health workers to also get vaccinated. “Only 60 per cent of health and 35 per cent of frontline workers have taken the shot till now. They must understand that the vaccines were made after careful research,” he added.