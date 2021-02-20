Ashok Leyland bus production starts in AP unit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, commenced commercial production of buses at its new plant located in Mallavalli Industrial Park near Vijayawada on Friday. In a communication sent to the National Stock Exchange, management of the company informed about starting the commercial production of buses at the plant near Vijayawada. “Pursuant to Regulation 30 (disclosure of events or information) - Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the commercial production of the buses at the plant set up in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, commenced on February 19, 2021,” the message read.

The plant has the capacity to produce 4,800 buses a year. The company representatives said they will ramp up the production gradually as per the demand in the market. The bus plant, spread across 75 acres of land in Mallavalli Industrial Park in Krishna district, has the potential to provide direct and indirect employment to over 5,000 people.The facility also has an electric vehicle development centre comprising a futuristic conveyor line, pilot assembly line and prototype development and a skill development centre.

The plant in the State is a green facility, with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery-operated vehicles for in-plant movement, positive water balance and zero discharge.

“We have realised the commitment made to the people of Andhra Pradesh by commencing the production. We will increase the production as per market demand. Bus is a customised product and they have to be produced as per the orders placed by customers,’’ an official of Ashok Leyland told TNIE. Stating that they have just started the production, the official said it would require two to three weeks to tell the exact number of buses produced in the new plant on a daily basis.