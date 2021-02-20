Close shave for 63 passengers as plane hits electric pole while landing in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 63 passengers and crew on board an Air India flight from Doha had a close shave after one of the wings of the flight hit an electric pole adjacent to the runway at the Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram on Saturday. None of the passengers suffered any injuries.

According to airport officials, the flight from Doha had landed at the airport and was reaching the terminal when it hit the electric pole. The pole fell down in the impact and the flight came to a halt.

Of the 63 passengers, 19 were scheduled to disembark at the Gannavaram airport. "We just experienced a small jerk and the flight later came to a halt even before it reached the terminal. Luckily, no one was injured,'' Rama Reddy, a passenger who disembarked at Vijayawada airport, told the media.

Airport officials rushed to the spot and got the passengers to safely disembark from the flight. Repair works are underway.