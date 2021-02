EO releases 12 religious books religious books

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy released 12 religious books during Sarvabhoopala Vahana Seva at Tirumala on Friday evening.

The publications include Telugu version of Narayana Mantram by Dr G Gunasekhar; Devi Bhagavatam by Subrahmanyam Giridhar Pillai; Nityarchana; Prayaschittakanda by Dr R Venkata Venugopalacharyulu; a book on Ayurvedic herbs by C Harinath and Dr D Narapa Reddy; Bharatiya Pavitra Punyakshetrams by Dr Sesham Ramanujacharyulu; Dharmavyadopakhyanam and Nalopakhyanam by Dr N Ramakrishnamacharyulu; Yayati Charitra by Dr D Venkatavadhani, Tirupati Venkateswara (Hindi) by Dr V Venkataramana Rao and Dr Gopal Sharma; Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba’s Rama Parinayam (Hindi) by Dr IN Chandrasekhar Reddy.