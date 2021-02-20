STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fund allocation after MCT polls gives Tirupati denizens a reason to cheer

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRC, TDP and Jana Sena-BJP combine are leaving no stone unturned to corner maximum number of seats in the ensuing civic polls. 

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Denizens of the temple city have been anxiously waiting for elections to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) as the civic body will get funds from the Central and State governments. After Tirupati municipality was upgraded into a municipal corporation, civic polls could not be held for 13 years due to various reasons. 

There are a total of 2,66,762 voters in 50 wards in the civic body limits. Following merger of MR Palli, Rajeev Nagar, and Timminaidupalli panchayats, the Corporation limits have expanded. The MCT is the first largest urban local body in Chittoor district. It is spread over 27.44 sq km with a population of 3,74,260 as per 2011 census. 

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRC, TDP and Jana Sena-BJP combine are leaving no stone unturned to corner maximum number of seats in the ensuing civic polls. Contestants from various parties have already started canvassing. MCT Commissioner PS Girisha said that they have set up 294 polling stations—1,000 voters per polling station—and deputed one Returning Officer (RO) per four wards. 

“The election process will restart from where it was halted. No new nomination will be allowed to be filed according to the notification. A total of 333 nominations were filed for all the 50 wards of which nine were rejected during scrutinisation process. As of now, the number of nominations filed by the candidates from all the parties stands at 324,” Girisha said.

“With the MCT going to polls, the civic body would get more government funds for improving amenities in the temple city. The civic body has an annual budget and development plans. The annual budget focuses on improving amenities in the city,” said I Subramaniam, a senior citizen from Tirupati.

