HC adjourns hearing on SEC petition

On February 15, Justice DVSS Somayajulu issued interim orders directing the SEC not to obstruct the ration distribution till March 15.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice AK Goswamy and Justice C Praveen Kumar adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by the State Election Commission challenging the Single bench orders on the implementation of door-to-door ration scheme to February 23.

On February 15, Justice DVSS Somayajulu issued interim orders directing the SEC not to obstruct the ration distribution till March 15. However, the SEC filed an appeal challenging the single bench orders contesting that images of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former CM YS Rajasekhra Reddy on the vehicles are in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

Appearing for the SEC, senior advocate Ashwin Kumar said the SEC is not against the door delivery of ration, but is only objecting to the colours and images of the CM and the former CM on the Mobile Dispensing Units. He said masking the colours would suffice. The division bench reminded Ashwin Kumar that the single judge has already made it clear that distribution of ration to the poor is of paramount importance. Advocate General S Sriram said colours of the MDUs and the ruling party have no relation. There are no rules which state that the image of the CM should not be on the vehicle, he pointed out.

