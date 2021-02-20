Naidu alleges attacks on Dalits in capital region

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the ruling YSRC leaders of launching attacks on the Dalits in the capital area just because they came forward to contest in the panchayat elections. The Chief Minister and his party leaders should realise the fact that the vibrant democracy in the country gave rights to every citizen to contest in the elections, he asserted.

In a statement issued on Friday, Naidu condemned the alleged pelting of stones on the Dalits at Lingapuram village in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency. “The YSRC leaders resorted to this attack as the SCs put up a candidate, who filed his nomination papers to take on the ruling party candidate,” he alleged.

Calling Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a betrayer of Dalits, Naidu said that the YSRC goondas and rowdies were creating chaos in the villages. They were not only threatening the people but also insulting the women. Though the complaints were made against the YSRC leaders for abusing the SCs in the name of caste and attacking them with stones, the police were not taking any action, he alleged.