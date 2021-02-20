Sarpanch aspirant’s hubby hospitalised after attack

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A sarpanch candidate’s husband was hospitalised after he was reportedly attacked by a group at Kandadu panchayat in Chittoor district on Friday. Radha Reddy’s wife Devakamma is a rebel sarpanch candidate from the ruling party, according to reports reaching here.

Police said the 67-year-old was returning home with his wife after campaigning in Rajulapalem when he was attacked with knives by the assailants. He suffered a deep cut in one of his hands.

The attackers fled the scene after the locals rushed to Radha’s rescue. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, circle inspector Siva Kumar said. A case was registered based on a complaint by Radha Reddy’s family.

Meanwhile, the family alleged that the candidate backed by the ruling party organised the attack. “Devakamma filed her nomination and had been campaigning with her husband even after the party denied its support. Sri Devi’s husband Raghava Reddy and his men had attacked Radha to prevent his wife from winning the seat,” they alleged.