Srivari laddu distribution lands candidate in a soup

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Supporters of a sarpanch candidate, backed by the ruling YSRC, in Thondavada panchayat under Chandragiri constituency, have allegedly distributed ‘Srivari Laddus’ to families in the locality. They allegedly used a state-owned ration distribution vehicle to distribute the laddus along with voter slips and pamphlets.

In a video that went viral on social media, a group of persons were seen distributing laddus, packed in a bag, along with voter slips and pamphlets of sarpanch candidate Mallam Deepika Reddy. “Mallam Chandramohan Reddy, husband of sarpanch candidate Mallam Deepika Reddy backed by the ruling party, sent his supporters to the village to distribute the sacred Srivari laddu prasadam to each household in the village seeking votes for his wife. This is an utter disrespect to the sacred prasadam of Tirumala temple and a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” Uma Reddy and Sridhar Reddy, devotees from Thondavada, said and demanded that the Election Commission take action against the violators.

Chandragiri Tahsildar GC Venkateswarulu said they have started an inquiry into the incident. “We have received information from the villagers about the distribution of Srivari laddus. On the instructions of the district collector, we initiated an enquiry and a report will be submitted to the collector soon,” the official said.