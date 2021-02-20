Thanks to polls, Rs 7 crore tax dues cleared in Prakasam

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Gram panchayat elections in Prakasam district came as a blessing in disguise for the village administrations as far as payment of tax dues is concerned. With clearing tax dues being made mandatory to contest panchayat elections, Rs 7 crore was cleared by the contestants between January 29 and February 14 before nominations were finalised for the fourth and final phase of the gram panchayat elections.

It may be mentioned here that the total tax dues in Ongole, Kandukur and Markapur divisions of the district amount to Rs 66 crore.

Though hardly 10 per cent of the total dues were cleared, it was a significant income for the panchayats.

On an average, tax dues worth Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh were cleared in a few big panchayats, while in the case of small panchayats it was Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. As per district panchayat office (DPO) statistics, Ulichi village has total tax dues worth Rs 4 lakh, of which Rs 60,000 was cleared after the polls were announced. Tax dues worth Rs 1 lakh out of total dues of Rs 14 lakh were cleared in Karavadi panchayat. Similarly, contestants at Alluru village in Kothapatnam mandal cleared tax dues worth Rs 60,000 as against a total of Rs 13 lakh. About Rs 2.25 lakh tax dues were cleared in Tangutur panchayat out of total Rs 54 lakh.

It is interesting to note that in some villages, instead of the candidates clearing the tax dues, the political parties supporting the candidates cleared the dues on their behalf as winning the panchayat elections became a prestige issue for them. “Though it is a small amount compared to the total tax dues, it will provide the much-needed financial support to those panchayats. Development works could not be taken up in these panchayats due to fund crunch,” district panchayat officer (DPO) Narayana explained.

According to official information, out of the total 1,046 panchayats in Prakasam district, elections were held for 1,011 gram panchayats in which 30,674 individuals filed nomination papers—6,705 for sarpanch posts and the remaining for ward member posts.