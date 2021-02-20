STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayasai’s ‘parirakshana yatra’ today

The yatra, which will begin from Gandhi statue near Ggreater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office at 8.30 am, will end at the VSP’s main gate in the evening.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy will undertake a 25-km padayatra christened Steel Plant Parirakshana Yatra to oppose the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The yatra, which will begin from Gandhi statue near Ggreater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office at 8.30 am, will end at the VSP’s main gate in the evening.

The yatra will proceed via APSRTC Complex, Diamond Park, Dondaparthi, Thatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem, Urvasi, Marripalem, NAD flyover, airport, Sheelanagar, Old Gajuwaka and reach the VSP main gate at 4.30 pm where a public meeting will be held. All MLAs, MPs and YSRC leaders will participate in the yatra, party sources said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp