Vijayasai’s ‘parirakshana yatra’ today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy will undertake a 25-km padayatra christened Steel Plant Parirakshana Yatra to oppose the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The yatra, which will begin from Gandhi statue near Ggreater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office at 8.30 am, will end at the VSP’s main gate in the evening.

The yatra will proceed via APSRTC Complex, Diamond Park, Dondaparthi, Thatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem, Urvasi, Marripalem, NAD flyover, airport, Sheelanagar, Old Gajuwaka and reach the VSP main gate at 4.30 pm where a public meeting will be held. All MLAs, MPs and YSRC leaders will participate in the yatra, party sources said.