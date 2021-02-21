Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit Kuppam constituency before MPTC polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After TDP-supported candidates faced a crushing defeat in the recently-held panchayat elections in Kuppam Assembly constituency, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have decided to visit his home turf by the end of February to boost the morale of the party activists.

Naidu conducted a teleconference with party leaders from the constituency to take stock of the factors that led to the debacle. Kuppam is being represented by Naidu in the Assembly for the consecutive seventh time. But the party managed to win just 14 panchayats out of 89 and the ruling YSRC bagged a whopping 75 panchayats.

Though the party leaders attributed the party debacle to the “muscle and money power” and “misuse” of official machinery by the YSRC leaders, Naidu is said to have expressed ire over the local leaders’ failure to counter the acts of the ruling party and the poor preparedness.

At the same time, he suggested them not to lose their morale and assured them that he will visit Kuppam at the earliest after the leaders underscored the need for the same as the notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections will be released at any time.

“Though we had appealed to Naidu to visit Kuppam before the panchayat elections, he rejected our plea citing Covid restrictions. Now, he promised to spend at least two days in the constituency,’’ a senior TDP leader told The New Indian Express.

The TDP leader felt that Naidu’s visit will inject a fresh dose of adrenaline to the cadre and help the party gain good dividends in the coming MPTC and ZPTC elections, which will be held based on party symbols.