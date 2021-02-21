Final phase of PR elections today, all eyes on Andhra's Pulivendula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place for the fourth and final phase of panchayat elections on Sunday. As many as 554 sarpanches out of the total 3,299 posts and 10,921 ward members out of the 33,435 posts were unanimously elected.

The fourth phase of elections will be held in 161 mandals under 16 Revenue Divisions of 11 districts. Approximately 67,75,226 voters are going to exercise their franchise.

Among the panchayats under key constituencies that go for polls are those in Pulivendula represented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Hindupur represented by TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Out of the 2,745 sarpanch posts notified for the election, polling will be held for 2,743 posts as no nominations were filed for two sarpanch posts in Kadapa district. As many as 7,475 candidates remained in the fray for 2,743 sarpanch posts.

Out of 22,514 ward member seats, no nominations were filed in 91 wards and 52,700 candidates are contesting for 22,423 posts. Out of the total 28,995 polling stations, 6,047 have been identified as sensitive and 4,967 have been identified as hyper sensitive, said Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi in a release issued on Saturday.

Stating that COVID protective materials such as face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal scanners and hand gloves are kept ready, he said required PPE kits are also kept ready if any COVID positive voters are identified in the gram panchayats. All the COVID positive voters are allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of polling duly taking all the protective measures.

Stating that approximately 82 per cent of voters exercised their right to vote at each phase of polling, Dwivedi appealed to all the voters in the fourth phase of elections to exercise their democratic right. The first three phases of elections to gram panchayats witnessed a sweep by ruling YSRC supported candidates, who bagged more than 80 per cent of the panchayats that went for polls, pushing the Opposition TDP to a distant second.

SEC asks parties to file papers replacing deceased candidates

Stating that 56 candidates, who filed nominations on behalf of the recognised and registered political parties with reserved symbols, have died after the municipal election process was postponed on March 15, 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the SEC called upon the parties to put up candidates replacing them by 3 pm on February 28. In all, 28 YSRC candidates, 17 belonging to the TDP, five from the BJP, three from CPI, two from Congress and one from Janasena died.

Telangana former SEC visits State

Telangana former State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy came here on Saturday as special observer of the ongoing local body elections. He came to the state on the invitation extended by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Nagi Reddy met Nimmagadda on Saturday. He will inspect the elections in Krishna district.